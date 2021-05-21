StockMarketWire.com - Floor coverings supplier Headlam reported improved performance in the fourth months of the year following a 'soft' start, with momentum continuing into May.
For the first four months of the year, revenue was up 30.6% against the 2020 period which was ;significantly impacted by COVID-19 related site closures from late March 2020, and only slightly below the 2019 comparator despite continuing lockdown measures,' the company said.
Trading to-date in May 2021 had continued the performance experienced during the previous two months, it added.
The next update on trading was expected on 1 July 2021, the proposed date of the company's capital markets day.
