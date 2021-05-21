StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health has signed its first Strategic Research Agreement ("SRA") in the United States of America with St. Luke's University Health Network a leading U.S. health system serving patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research to improve patient care and accelerate medical research. Lord Drayson, PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health, said: "We are proud of the results we have achieved to date in partnership with the U.K.'s National Health Service and we are excited to apply our pioneering partnership model in the United States with a respected leader like St. Luke's.
“Healthcare data saves lives, and our aim is to build the world's best resource for the ethical use of anonymised and de-identified patient data for medical research. This new partnership represents an important step towards that goal."
At 8:45am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
