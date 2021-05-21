StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Circassia said performance in the first four months of the year had been 'slightly ahead' of management's expectations following strong performance in the research business.
Sales for the four months to the end of April were £9.3 million, 9% ahead of the same period in 2020.
While this level of sales is circa 7% lower than normalised sales for the same period in 2019 (pre- pandemic), the Niox business, which is the company's main business focus, traded at close to EBITDA breakeven over the four-month period.
'This performance is in line with management expectations at this time for the full year,' the company said.
At 8:48am: [LON:CIR] Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was 0p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
