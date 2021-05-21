StockMarketWire.com - Arkle Resources hailed 'significant' results after reporting five gold intersections following drilling at its Mine River gold project in Wicklow / Wexford.
The first three holes were in a new area approximately 750 metres west of the known Tombreen gold discovery.
Among the highlights of the intersections was a 4.69 grams per tonne intersections from 12.60 to 14,40 meters below surface.
'The rig has now been moved along strike toward Tombreen, which has demonstrated substantial mineralised thickness and where previous Arkle drilling indicated significant strata-bound gold mineralisation associated with the contacts between Ordovician volcanic rocks and metasedimentary rocks,' teh company siad.
