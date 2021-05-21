StockMarketWire.com - Fertiliser producer Salt Lake Potash Limited has advised shareholders that trading in the shares of the company have been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") effective from Friday, 21 May 2021.
The halt was requested by the company pending a capital raising.
It has been agreed with the providers of the $138 million (£97.28 million) debt facility as described in the company's announcement of 4 March 2021, that the capital raising will enable the company to draw down the $33 million (£23.26 million) balance remaining under the debt facility and provide sufficient working capital to fund the ramp-up in production of the Lake Way Project.
Trading in the Company's ordinary securities will continue on AIM during this period.
At 9:15am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was 0p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: