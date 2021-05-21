StockMarketWire.com - Blood lung cancer test company Cizzle Biotechnology reported narrower annual losses following a decline in expenses.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £306,000 from £832,000 year-on-year as total administrative expenses fell to £306,000 from £832,000.

In 2020, the company was focused on completing the acquisition of Cizzle Biotechnology, which was wrapped up earlier in May, the company said.

'Cizzle Biotechnology's goal is to produce a test that can provide results quickly and accurately and which can lead to better outcomes for lung cancer patients,' it added.






