StockMarketWire.com - Blood lung cancer test company Cizzle Biotechnology reported narrower annual losses following a decline in expenses.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £306,000 from £832,000 year-on-year as total administrative expenses fell to £306,000 from £832,000.
In 2020, the company was focused on completing the acquisition of Cizzle Biotechnology, which was wrapped up earlier in May, the company said.
'Cizzle Biotechnology's goal is to produce a test that can provide results quickly and accurately and which can lead to better outcomes for lung cancer patients,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
