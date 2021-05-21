StockMarketWire.com - Non-life global speciality insurance company Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings has announced the appointment of Robert Thomas as group head of data strategy and technology. Thomas, who will be part of the R&Q executive team, will report directly to executive chairman William Spiegel.
He starts his role on 12 July 2021.
Thomas has over 25 years of data, actuarial and technology experience in the insurance industry. He joins R&Q from CNA, where he was SVP Claim Analytics, Technology & Operations leading a team of analytics, technology, and operations staff. He was previously SVP & chief P&C Actuary at The Hartford.
