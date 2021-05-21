StockMarketWire.com - Gas producer Kistos said production in the year to date had been in line with expectations amid rising gas prices. The company also said it had completed the acquisition of Tulip Oil Netherlands.
The company also announced that it has sanctioned, subject to partner approval, the appraisal of the Q11-B discovery as well as a drilling and workover campaign on the Q10-A field.
Drilling activities were expected to commence in the second half of 2021.
'The primary objectives are to appraise additional horizons in the Q10-A area whilst enhancing potential production rates with the sidetrack of the Q10-A04 well and workover of the Q10-A06 well,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
