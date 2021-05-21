StockMarketWire.com - Physiomics, a consultancy using mathematical models to support the development of drug treatment regimens and personalised medicine solutions, has announced that it has been awarded two further contracts by existing client Bicycle Therapeutics.
Physiomics expects the contracts to be completed over the next six months.
These projects relate to two of Bicycle's lead clinical assets and build on earlier work completed by Physiomics on these assets. Physiomics CEO, Dr Jim Millen, commented: "We are delighted that Bicycle continues to commission new projects with us and believe that it demonstrates the strength and depth of the relationship we have developed with this key client."
At 9:44am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was 0p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
