StockMarketWire.com - Supplier of vehicle tracking systems Quartix Holdings has announced that Emily Rees has been promoted to chief financial officer and joins the board of Quartix Holdings as an executive director with immediate effect.
She replaces Daniel Mendis who has stepped down from the company's board and who will now devote his time entirely to commercial and operational matters.
Additionally, the firm’s board has reported that the company has made good progress in 2021 and that trading for the four-month period to 30 April 2021 was consistent with meeting market expectations for the year.
A more detailed trading update will be provided in early July.
At 9:56am: [LON:QTX] Quartix Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 361p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: