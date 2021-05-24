StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Polymetal International said it had secured $400 million of sustainability linked financing in two loans, obtained from Raiffeisenbank and UniCredit.
The loans had interest rates linked to greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction targets.
Raiffeisenbank would provide a four-year $200 million term loan with an accordion option to increase the total commitments to $400 million.
UniCredit would grant a five-year $200 million revolving credit facility.
'The two loans significantly contribute to the company's portfolio of sustainability-linked and green financing which now amounts to $680 million and comprises approximately 40% of total debt,' Polymetal said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
