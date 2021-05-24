StockMarketWire.com - Safety products investor Marlowe said it had acquired e-learning software platform Cylix for an enterprise value of £1 million.

Bath-based Cylix was established in 2002 and provided equality, diversity, wellbeing and health & safety courses to companies across the UK.

'The acquisition broadens Marlowe's e-learning offering and will offer attractive synergies with Deltanet, our recently-acquired compliance & safety e-learning platform,' Marlowe said.




