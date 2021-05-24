StockMarketWire.com - Executive recruitment company Norman Broadbent posted a full-year loss, driven by a pandemic-related drop in free income.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.19 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £0.08 million.
Revenue dropped to £7.8 million, down from £11.5 million.
Norman Broadbent said an 18% fall in net fee income was 'largely mitigated by quick and decisive cost control measures'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
