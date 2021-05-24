StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Synairgen said a study showed its inhaled treatment candidate for Covid-19 was effective against variants of the virus.
The company said experiments were conducted in the Netherlands to confirm that its treatment -- called SNG001 -- had activity against more virulent UK and South African Covid-19 variants.
The treatment 'potently reduced virus to undetectable levels in cells infected with 'Wuhan-like', the UK/Kent variant and the South African variant,' the company said
Concentrations, readily achievable following inhaled delivery of interferon beta, that gave 90% inhibition were 3.2, 4.0 and 3.4 IU/mL respectively.
'As expected, these data confirm that SNG001 is a broad-spectrum antiviral product, now also demonstrating applicability against SARS-CoV-2 variants,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'Alongside vaccines, our lines of defence for this pandemic and future outbreaks rely in part on access to effective antivirals with broad-spectrum activity against a range of viruses and variants.'
'The current focus on the Indian variant demonstrates how concerned governments are about the risk that a variant may render the vaccines less effective, and we are pleased to see initiatives being put in place to accelerate and support development of antiviral therapeutics as a backstop for patients who are admitted to hospital.'
'We are pleased to report that we will start dosing patients at trial sites in India in our Phase III study imminently.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: