StockMarketWire.com - IT provider Kainos reported that annual profit more than doubled on strong demand for digital transformation services.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose 117% to £50.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased 31% to £234.7 million.

Bookings were up 6% to £258.8 million and contracted backlog grew 15% to £206.2 million.

'The digitisation pressures and opportunities within the commercial sector are similar, and therefore the growth prospects for us are substantial,' the company said.

'Our progress, notwithstanding the impacts of Covid-19, give us confidence that we will deliver significant growth in the years ahead,' it added.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com