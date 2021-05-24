StockMarketWire.com - Information service and events provider Euromoney Institutional Investor said it had acquired Relationship Science for $7.4 million.
RelSci is a global relationship-mapping data provider serving financial, professional services and not-for-profit organisations.
Its platform contained over 9 million profiles of global business leaders and senior management, and its proprietary software enables clients to easily identify and act upon their relationships across a range of core use-cases.
'This highly complementary, strategic bolt-on, adds further scale to the group's rapidly expanding People Intelligence business,' the company said.
'RelSci's broader coverage and strong relationship-mapping product technology, when combined with the deeper, more granular data provided by BoardEx will significantly expand the number of use-cases served by our People Intelligence business and add further value to our clients,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
