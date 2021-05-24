StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company John Laing said it had obtained necessary approvals and had achieved financial close on a UK-based specialised accommodation platform with McCarthy Stone.

'As previously announced, the Group has achieved its full year guidance for 2021 of investment commitments of at least £100 million, with £107 million in new investment commitments,' the company said.

'This comprises the investments in the UK-based specialised accommodation platform, the Pacifico 2 road PPP project, and a German fibre-to-the premise roll-out platform,' it added.

Last month, McCarthy Stone said it had entered into an agreement to secure £200 million in funding from John Laing and Macquarie Capital to fund the development of its retirement living rental portfolio.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com