StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health said it had signed a strategic research agreement with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine.
The agreement would enable the ethical application of clinical AI research to improve patient care and accelerate medical research, the company said.
The Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine was a partnership between non-profit health system UCHealth and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
'This is in line with Sensyne's strategy of building a world-leading health data platform with industrial scale and robust patient data protection,' the company added.
'The uptake of Sensyne's model in the US demonstrates growing appetite for more advanced ethical data sourcing supported by patient information protection.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
