StockMarketWire.com - Food packing business Hilton Food said performance remained in line with its expectations following a 'strong' start to the year.
In Europe, the company made good progress, where demand for its products had increased as most of the European markets were under Covid-19 restrictions, home consumption steady.
In the UK, red meat business turnover had grown strongly relative to last year.
In its Scandinavian markets, the company said it had seen turnover growth although in Sweden, growth had been held back by the lack of availability of Swedish meat, whilst sales in Denmark had been augmented with growing volumes of chicken products.
In Central Europe, there had been strong growth driven by red meat and fresh food, the company said.
In Australia, which had been subject to some regional lockdowns, the company continued to see 'strong growth stemming from the annualisation of the higher Queensland volume as well as the full consolidation of the results of Bunbury and Truganina,' it added.
The group intended to publish its results for the 28 weeks ended 18th July 2021 on 16 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: