StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said its tidal power generation facility in Naru Island, Japan, had passed the Japanese government's pre-use inspection tests.
The site, which featuresdthe AR500 tidal turbine, was now recognised as an official power generation facility.
'This pilot is the first large-scale project of its kind in Japanese waters and has shown how the tidal industry can make a meaningful contribution in Japan's ambition to diversifying its energy supply towards renewable sources,' the company said.
'Whilst the turbine's power output is purposefully limited to meet consenting restrictions for this phase of the project, Japan's deep and fast moving tidal currents lend themselves to arrays of megawatt class commercial turbines.'
Separately, Simec Atlantis also announced that it had also submitted a 'statement of case' to authorities regarding its Uskmouth power conversion project in Wales.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
