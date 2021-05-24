StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams said it had launched the next generation version of its Streams content platform.
The new platform delivered a higher price point of £150 per month for additional functionality.
Mobile Stream said the 'significant' product update represented a 'major milestone' for the business and had been informed by user and customer feedback.
'With this update Mobile Streams is again pleased to be delivering on its aggressive development roadmap which will see additional functionally and price points introduced throughout the year,' it added.
'These will provide the company with an enhanced ability to offer customer upgrades and deliver additional revenue generating opportunities for the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
