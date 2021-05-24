StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said annual sales at subsidiary ProAxsis had been hurt by the pandemic.
ProAxsis, which is focused on respiratory diagnostics, had experienced delays in sales, with the pandemic delaying clinical trials research into chronic respiratory diseases.
The downturn in sales revenue, it added, had been balanced by ProAxsis winning five separate grants within the 12-month period, with a combined value of over £1 million.
'In what has been a challenging year for ProAxsis, positive management actions have helped transform the company's outlook,' NetScientific chairman John Clarkson said.
'ProAxsis is now well positioned to pursue numerous opportunities and generate further revenues, profitability and value realisations.'
At 8:02am: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 50.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
