StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder MJ Gleeson said results for the current year ending 30 June 2021 was expected to be ahead of market expectations as rising home prices had offset a rise in input costs
Demand for consented land from large and medium-sized housebuilders, meanwhile, had returned to pre-Covid levels, the company said.
The company will publish its scheduled trading update, following the year end, on Friday 9 July 2021.
At 8:25am: [LON:GLE] Gleeson M J Group PLC share price was 0p at 650p
