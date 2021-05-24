StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Westmount Energy welcomed news that Hess has upped its interest in the Kaieteur block, offshore Guyana, from 15% to 20%.
Westmount Energy owned about 5.3% of Cataleya Energy, which owned 20% of the the Kaieteur block.
The increase by Hess occurred on the back of the Tanager-1 oil discovery, announced in November, and via the farm-down of a 5% interest by Cataleya Energy.
At 8:42am: [LON:WTE] Westmount Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
