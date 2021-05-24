StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma provided additional positive data from its completed phase 2 trial of LBP Blautix to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or with diarrhea.
'Further analysis of the data has revealed strong and statistically significant activity on the key symptom of bowel habit, a potential approvable primary endpoint per regulatory guidelines,' the company said.
4D pharma previously announced topline efficacy and safety results from the trial, conducted in the US, UK and Ireland, in October 2020.
In the post-hoc sub-group analysis, statistically significant improvements in bowel habit in IBS-D, and a strong effect nearing significance in IBS-C were seen in patients across all geographic regions.
'In addition, analysis of the data by geographical region shows that earlier topline results were impacted by an unusually high placebo response in patients in the UK and Ireland, and enhanced positive signals were seen in the larger US population, it added.
At 8:43am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was 0p at 95.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
