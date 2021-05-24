StockMarketWire.com - Rare earths miner Rainbow Rare Earths reported 'highly positive' test work results for the Phalaborwa project in South Africa.
Testwork had confirmed the phosphogypsum was amenable to simple, direct, leaching with low cost sulphuric or hydrochloric acid without pre-treatment, the company said.
Initial recoveries of rare earths of greater than 70% had been achieved within 24 hours, which would be improved through further optimisations.
'It is expected that production of high value products will be possible from the leach solution,' the company added.
