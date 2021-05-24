StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Bluejay reported wider annual losses as the Covid-19 pandemic impact derailed field activities.
For the ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.5 million from £1.8 million year-on-year.
The company did, however, achieved two key milestones during the year at its most advanced asset, the Dundas Project. Having received an exploitation licence and reached a distribution agreement, the 'next major milestone is securing project financing,' the company said.
The company added that it was confident that it could deliver an outcome that will enable it to bring one of 'the most significant mineral sand ilmenite deposits in the world, into production and, with progress on this made in the early stages of 2021.'
At 10:04am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
