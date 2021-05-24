StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources and power project developer Oracle Power PLC has announced the granting of exploration tenement E53/2140, which contains the Jundee East Gold Project located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
The granting of E53/2140 permits drilling activity, once a drill programme is designed on collation of outstanding exploration results.
Naheed Memon, CEO of Oracle, said: 'The granting of the Jundee East exploration tenement is a great milestone that allows drilling to commence once final targeting programmes have been completed. The initial orientation soil geochemistry programme results are expected in the coming weeks, and this information will be integrated with the recent gravity survey over the prime targets previously reported.'
At 1:37pm: [LON:ORCP] Oracle Power PLC share price was 0p at 0.6p
