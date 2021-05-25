Interim Result
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
27/05/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
27/05/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)
31/05/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
Final Result
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
28/05/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/05/2021 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
AGM / EGM
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
Trading Statement
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Ex-Dividend
27/05/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
27/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
27/05/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
27/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
27/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
27/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
27/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
27/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
27/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
27/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
27/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
27/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
27/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
27/05/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
27/05/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
27/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/05/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
27/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/05/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
27/05/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
27/05/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
27/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
27/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
27/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
27/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
27/05/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
27/05/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
28/05/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
28/05/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
28/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
28/05/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
28/05/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
28/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
28/05/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
28/05/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
28/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
28/05/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
28/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
28/05/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
