Interim Result

26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)

26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)

26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)

26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)

26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)

26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)

26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)

26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)

26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)

26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)

27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)

27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)

27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)

27/05/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)

27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)

27/05/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)

27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)

27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)

27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)

27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)

27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)

27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)

28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)

28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)

28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)

28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)

28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)

28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)

28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)

28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)

28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

31/05/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)

01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)

01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)

02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)

02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)

02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)

02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)

02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)

02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)

03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)

03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)

03/06/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)

03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)

03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)

03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)

03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)

04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)

04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)

07/06/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

07/06/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

07/06/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)

07/06/2021 Zaim Credit Systems PLC (ZAIM)

08/06/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

08/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)

08/06/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)

08/06/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

08/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)

08/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

08/06/2021 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)

08/06/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

08/06/2021 Trufin PLC (TRU)

08/06/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)

08/06/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)

08/06/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)

08/06/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

08/06/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)

09/06/2021 Aex Gold Inc. (AEXG)

09/06/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)

09/06/2021 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)

09/06/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

09/06/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)

09/06/2021 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)

09/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

09/06/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

09/06/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

09/06/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

09/06/2021 Immedia Group PLC (IME)

10/06/2021 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)

10/06/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

10/06/2021 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)

10/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

10/06/2021 Parity Group PLC (PTY)

10/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

10/06/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)

10/06/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

10/06/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)

11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)

14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)

14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)

14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)

14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)

14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)

14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)

14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)

14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)

14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)



Final Result

26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

28/05/2021 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)

28/05/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

03/06/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

03/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

03/06/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

03/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

03/06/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

03/06/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

04/06/2021 Biotech Growth Trust (The) PLC (BIOG)

07/06/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

08/06/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

08/06/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

08/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

08/06/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

08/06/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

08/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

09/06/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

10/06/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

10/06/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

11/06/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)



AGM / EGM

26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)

26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)

26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)

26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)

26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)

26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)

26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)

26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)

27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)

27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)

27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)

27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)

27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)

27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)

27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)

27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)

27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)

27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)

27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)

27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)

27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)

27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)

28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)

28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)

28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)

28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)

28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)

28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)

28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)

28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)

02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)

02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)

02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)

02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)

02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)

02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)

03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)

03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)

03/06/2021 (CKT!)

03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)

03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)

03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)

03/06/2021 (CKT!)

03/06/2021 (CKT!)

03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)

03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

03/06/2021 (CKT!)

03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)

04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)

04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)

07/06/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

07/06/2021 Zaim Credit Systems PLC (ZAIM)

07/06/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)

07/06/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

08/06/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)

08/06/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

08/06/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)

08/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)

08/06/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)

08/06/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

08/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)

08/06/2021 Trufin PLC (TRU)

08/06/2021 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)

08/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

08/06/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)

09/06/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

09/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

09/06/2021 Immedia Group PLC (IME)

09/06/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

09/06/2021 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)

09/06/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)

09/06/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)

09/06/2021 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)

09/06/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

09/06/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

09/06/2021 Aex Gold Inc. (AEXG)

10/06/2021 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)

10/06/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)

10/06/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)

10/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

10/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

10/06/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

10/06/2021 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)

10/06/2021 Parity Group PLC (PTY)

11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)

11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)

14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)

14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)

14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)

14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)

14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)

14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)

14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)

14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)



Trading Statement

26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

08/06/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

10/06/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)



Ex-Dividend

27/05/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)

27/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

27/05/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

27/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)

27/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

27/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)

27/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

27/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

27/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

27/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

27/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

27/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

27/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

27/05/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)

27/05/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

27/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

27/05/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)

27/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

27/05/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

27/05/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

27/05/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)

27/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

27/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

27/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

27/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

27/05/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

27/05/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

28/05/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

28/05/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

28/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

28/05/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

28/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

28/05/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

28/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

28/05/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

28/05/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

28/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

28/05/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

28/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

28/05/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com