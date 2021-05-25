Interim Result
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
27/05/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/05/2021 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
27/05/2021 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
27/05/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/05/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/05/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
27/05/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
27/05/2021 Resolute Mining Limited (RSG)
27/05/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
27/05/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
27/05/2021 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
27/05/2021 Valirx PLC (VAL)
27/05/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
27/05/2021 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
27/05/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
27/05/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
27/05/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
27/05/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
27/05/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
27/05/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/05/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
27/05/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
27/05/2021 Deltex Medical Group PLC (DEMG)
27/05/2021 Oxford Biomedica PLC (OXB)
28/05/2021 Aseana Properties Ltd (ASPL)
28/05/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
28/05/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
28/05/2021 Agronomics Limited (ANIC)
28/05/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
28/05/2021 Rotala PLC (ROL)
28/05/2021 AIQ Limited (AIQ)
28/05/2021 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/05/2021 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
28/05/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
28/05/2021 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
28/05/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
31/05/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
03/06/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)
03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
07/06/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
07/06/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
07/06/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
07/06/2021 Zaim Credit Systems PLC (ZAIM)
08/06/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
08/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
08/06/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)
08/06/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
08/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
08/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
08/06/2021 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
08/06/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
08/06/2021 Trufin PLC (TRU)
08/06/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
08/06/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
08/06/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
08/06/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
08/06/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
09/06/2021 Aex Gold Inc. (AEXG)
09/06/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)
09/06/2021 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)
09/06/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
09/06/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)
09/06/2021 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)
09/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
09/06/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
09/06/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/06/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
09/06/2021 Immedia Group PLC (IME)
10/06/2021 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
10/06/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
10/06/2021 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)
10/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
10/06/2021 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
10/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/06/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
10/06/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
10/06/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)
14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)
14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)
14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
Final Result
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
27/05/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/05/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
27/05/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/05/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
27/05/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
28/05/2021 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
28/05/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
03/06/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
03/06/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
03/06/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
03/06/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
04/06/2021 Biotech Growth Trust (The) PLC (BIOG)
07/06/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/06/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
08/06/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
08/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
08/06/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
08/06/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
08/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
09/06/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
10/06/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
10/06/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/06/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
Trading Statement
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
27/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
08/06/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
10/06/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
Ex-Dividend
27/05/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
27/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
27/05/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
27/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
27/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
27/05/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
27/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
27/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
27/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
27/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
27/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
27/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
27/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
27/05/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
27/05/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
27/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
27/05/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
27/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
27/05/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
27/05/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
27/05/2021 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
27/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
27/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
27/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
27/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
27/05/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
27/05/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
28/05/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
28/05/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
28/05/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
28/05/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/05/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
28/05/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
28/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
28/05/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
28/05/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
28/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
28/05/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
28/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
28/05/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
