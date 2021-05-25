Interim Result

25/05/2021 Quarto Group (The) Inc (QRT)

25/05/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

25/05/2021 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

25/05/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

25/05/2021 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)

25/05/2021 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

25/05/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

25/05/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)

25/05/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

25/05/2021 Logistics Development Group PLC (LDG)

25/05/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

25/05/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

25/05/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

25/05/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

25/05/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

25/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

25/05/2021 Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)

25/05/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

25/05/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

25/05/2021 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)

25/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)



Final Result

25/05/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)

25/05/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

25/05/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

25/05/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

25/05/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

25/05/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

25/05/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)

25/05/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)



AGM / EGM

Trading Statement

25/05/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)



Ex-Dividend

25/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

25/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

25/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)



