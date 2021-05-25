StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Smiths said chief executive Andy Reynolds Smith had stood down with immediate effect and would be replaced by Paul Keel.
'The change has been mutually agreed as the right time to provide new leadership as Smiths enters into its next growth phase,' the company said.
Smith would be available up until the end of the fiscal year to ensure a smooth handover, it added.
Keel had previously worked at 3M between 2004 and 2020, where he led a number of global businesses including 3M's consumer group.
He also had held senior roles at General Electric, McKinsey and General Mills.
Smith said it remained committed to the separation of its medical division and was 'actively engaging with all options' to maximise value for stakeholders.
It added that its trading expectations for the full year remained unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: