StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and safe transport group Hill & Smith said it was had made a good start to the year as revenue rose 10% in the first fourth months from a year earlier.
The company also also reported a strong recovery in operating profit in comparison to the same period last year which was impacted by COVID-19 related disruption from the middle of March 2020.
The 2020 final dividend of 17.5 pence per share, if approved at the AGM on 25 May, would be paid on 9 July 2021 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 4 June 2021.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to see a 'good recovery in trading in 2021 and while mindful of foreign exchange movements, our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
