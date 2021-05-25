StockMarketWire.com - Legal and business services group DWF reported annual profit that topped market expectations on improved margins and revenue.
For the financial year ended 30 April 2021, adjusted pre-tax profit of £34 million exceeded market expectations by 15%, as revenue grew more more than 13% to £338 million.
Gross profit margins increased in every division.
Net debt fell to £61 million from £65 million last year.
The company said it anticipated recommending a final dividend for FY21 of 3p per share, taking the total FY21 dividend to 4.5p per share.
'We have grown the business, transformed our profitability, improved our operational efficiency and strengthened our balance sheet notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 during the year,' the company said.
