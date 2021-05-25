StockMarketWire.com - Motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers upgraded its outlook on annual profit as momentum seen in the first quarter of the year continued.
Underlying pre-tax profit was expected to 'comfortably exceed current market consensus p[of £34 million],' the company said.
For the four months to 30 April 2021, like-for-like registrations of new retail units were 32.6% and new fleet units were 20.5%.
While used units were 26.6% and after sales revenue increased 25.4%
The company said it had also seen improved gross margins and the ongoing benefit of its cost reduction initiatives.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: