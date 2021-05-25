StockMarketWire.com - AI data analytics company Ixico reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by new business wins.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £635 million from £493 million year-on-ear as revenue grew 8% to £4.9 million.
The order book stood at £19.0 million as a t 31 March 2021, up from £15.3 million, reflecting contract wins across the period.
The company said £9.4 million of new contracts were signed during the period.
At 8:56am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
