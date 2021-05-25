StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer Shanta Gold reported positive drilling results for the West Kenya project in Kenya.
The report covered drilling across 11 holes conducted in March and April.
Highlights included intersecting 219.5 grams per ton of gold over 6 metres in one of the holes.
'These new intercepts verify the current model and can be linked with other high-grade intercepts nearby, indicating that exceptionally high-grade shoots should be present not only below the 400 metres depth, as previously thought, but also at the higher levels of the deposit,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
At 8:57am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
