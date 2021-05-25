StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said pre-drilling work at the Luanshimba copper and cobalt prospect in the Democratic Republic of Congo had been been completed or were near completion.
Magnetic data had been collected in December and interpreted in January.
An induced polarization and resistivity programme across the three target areas had been completed and was being analysed.
Construction of a camp, water well and security office was nearing completion and work was beginning on preparing drill access and drill pads
Rubaco had been engaged to carry out a 2,000 metres reverse circulation drill programme comprising 20 holes, with an option to extend to 3,000 metres.
'Rubaco, have the experience and reputation we were looking for in a drilling partner in Katanga, and we look forward to working with them,' chairman Andrew Bell said.
'This programme is designed to penetrate below the normal water table and detect any supergene enrichment, and in June we expect to encounter suitable ground conditions and achieve good drilling recoveries.'
'The results from the geochemical and geophysical work we have carried out, and our interpretation of structure, mean that we approach this drilling with high expectations.'
