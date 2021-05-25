StockMarketWire.com - CEPS, an investor in startups, reported narrower annual losses as cost cuts offset a pandemic-led fall in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £645,000 from £2.3 million, while revenue fell to £14.0 million from £21.8 year-on-year.
The results of Aford Awards, Friedman's and Milano International segments, which all operate in the leisure sector, results were 'decimated by the effects of the pandemic,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected a 'gradual but definite return to a version of "normal" over the balance of 2021.'
At 9:13am: [LON:CEPS] CEPS PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: