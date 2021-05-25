StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies developer MaxCyte said it had signed a strategic platform licence deal with clinical-stage biotechnology company Celularity.
The latter would obtain non-exclusive rights to use MaxCyte's flow electroporation technology to accelerate the development of innovative, off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies.
These would include genetically modified natural killer cell therapies and CAR T-cell therapies derived from postpartum placenta.
In return, MaxCyte was entitled to platform licensing fees and programme-related milestone payments.
