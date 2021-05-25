StockMarketWire.com - Specialist drug developer Sareum said the pandemic had caused further delays to the development of a treatment for autoimmune diseases.
The company had last month announcing that the pandemic continued to impact contract research organisations it was working with to complete preclinical development of SDC-1801 for autoimmune disease.
'While initially the impact on development timelines was minimal, it has increased and is causing further delays to the conduct of the final preclinical studies the company needs to complete on SDC-1801 prior to filing an exploratory clinical trial application,' Sareum said.
'As a result of these delays, the company now expects these final toxicity and safety studies to complete in the third quarter of 2021 and a CTA for SDC-1801 to be filed in the fourth, subject to no further delays.'
'The company had previously guided that the filing of the CTA was expected mid-year 2021. Should the CTA be filed in the fourth quarter, this may enable the company to commence first clinical trials in early 2022, subject to financing.'
At 9:39am: [LON:SAR] Sareum Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
