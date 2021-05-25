StockMarketWire.com - Phosphate developer Kropz said significant progress continued to be made on Elandsfontein project in South Africa, while Hinda project feasibility study in the Republic of the Congo was track to be concluded by the end of September.
The Elandsfontein project remained 'on track and within the original projected capital budget for commissioning in Q4 2021,' the company said.
But the company did say, however, that current and further potential effects of COVID-19, and the possibility of a third wave of infections in South Africa remained a risk to the project schedule.
In its Hinda project, meanwhile, Hatch Africa, an engineering and construction firm, was appointed in February 2021 to complete the updated feasibility study on Hinda, targeting a phased approach in line with the terms of the mining investment agreement.
'The updated feasibility study is on track to be concluded by the end of September 2021,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:KRPZ] share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
