StockMarketWire.com - Wagering group Webis, said its advanced deposit wagering business had received a one-year license approval from the West Virginia Racing Commission.
The license would be renewable annually and allowed the business, WatchandWager, to accept wagers from the state's nearly 1.8 million residents.
At 9:58am: [LON:WEB] Webis Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.45p
