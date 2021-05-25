StockMarketWire.com - United Utilities’ independent non-executive director, Brian May, has confirmed that he will not be seeking reappointment at the upcoming annual general meeting.
May currently chairs both the audit and the treasury committees and is a member of the remuneration committee. Doug Webb, independent non-executive director will succeed May in these roles.
At 1:03pm: [LON:UU.] United Utilities Group PLC share price was 0p at 914.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
