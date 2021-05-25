StockMarketWire.com - London Sciences has appointed Simon Wilkinson and Dr Nigel Burton to the board as non-executive chairman and non-executive director, respectively.
Burton will also chair the company’s audit, remuneration and nomination committees, while also assuming the responsibilities of senior non-executive director.
Wilkinson will serve as a member of all the committees.
London Sciences is also looking to appoint a second independent non-executive director in addition to Burton, with additional consideration given to a third prior to the company’s 2022 annual general meeting. The Directors have also appointedof Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd as joint broker to the company.
At 1:20pm: [LON:LSAI] Location Sciences Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
