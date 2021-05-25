StockMarketWire.com - Online threat-hunting company, Brandshield, has launched a crowdfunded site to help prevent people from falling victim to harmful Covid-19 sites and scammers.
The launch of VaxFax comes as suspicious COVID-19 vaccine-related web registrations and social media posts have exploded since the beginning of the global vaccination rollout. In the last four months, BrandShield has uncovered over 8,000 suspicious new domain names containing the word 'vaccine' and detected nearly 30,000 suspicious social media posts and accounts promoting fake vaccine scams.
With those in the UK able to rely on the NHS for the certification of their jabs, other nations around the world face a different struggle to ensure their vaccination is legitimate as they look to accelerate their vaccine rollouts.
In the US and EU, vaccines are available through state-approved vaccination locations. BrandShield is warning that any offer either online, over the phone, or in-person to supply vaccines and charge users any associated cost is a scam.
Twitter, Russian networking service VK and Instagram the most affected platforms, accounting for 39%, 29% and 21% of recorded fraudulent vaccine adverts, respectively. BrandShield ran this analysis as part of its collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Security Institute (PSI) - a trade association of pharmaceutical manufacturers focused on patient safety.
In the event that people come across online advertisements, social media posts, websites, or listings on e-commerce sites that offer to sell them a vaccine, they are encouraged to report suspicious links at: https://l.brandshield.com/vaxfax . Once a user has reported a fraudulent site and BrandShield has verified it, VaxFax can remove the scam in less than 24 hours.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
