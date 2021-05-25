StockMarketWire.com - Franchise Brands has seen a surge in lead intake at Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, as jobs reached 9,300 following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
This surpassed the previous record that was reached during the seasonal 2019 pre-Christmas rush by 4%.
In the financial year to 31 December 2019, prior to Covid-19 impact, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb completed 187,000 jobs.
At 1:58pm: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
