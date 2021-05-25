StockMarketWire.com - Mattioli Woods has confirmed the appointment of Iain McKenzie as chief operating officer with immediate effect.
The specialist wealth and asset management business received FCA regulatory approval for the appointment, which was previously disclosed in its 14 July 2020 trading update.
At 2:48pm: [LON:MTW] Mattioli Woods PLC share price was 0p at 625p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
