StockMarketWire.com - Mattioli Woods has confirmed the appointment of Iain McKenzie as chief operating officer with immediate effect.

The specialist wealth and asset management business received FCA regulatory approval for the appointment, which was previously disclosed in its 14 July 2020 trading update.




