CA
27/05/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
31/05/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
31/05/2021 13:30 balance of payments
01/06/2021 13:30 GDP
01/06/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
27/05/2021 07:00 trade balance
28/05/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/06/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/06/2021 08:00 GDP
01/06/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
27/05/2021 04:00 industrial profit
31/05/2021 03:30 non-manufacturing PMI
31/05/2021 03:30 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
27/05/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
31/05/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
01/06/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
01/06/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
28/05/2021 08:00 retail sales
31/05/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
01/06/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
28/05/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
31/05/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area (M3)
01/06/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 10:00 CPI
01/06/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
28/05/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
28/05/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
28/05/2021 07:45 PPI
28/05/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
01/06/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
28/05/2021 11:00 retail sales index
01/06/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
27/05/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/05/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/05/2021 09:00 PPI
31/05/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
01/06/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 09:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 GDP
JP
28/05/2021 00:30 labour force survey
28/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
31/05/2021 00:50 retail sales
31/05/2021 00:50 industrial production
31/05/2021 02:00 steel imports & exports statistics
31/05/2021 06:00 construction orders
31/05/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
31/05/2021 06:00 housing starts
01/06/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
UK
27/05/2021 00:01 CBI service sector survey
27/05/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
01/06/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
US
27/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
27/05/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/05/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
28/05/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
28/05/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
28/05/2021 17:00 industrial production
01/06/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/06/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com