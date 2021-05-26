CA
27/05/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
27/05/2021 07:00 trade balance
CN
27/05/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
27/05/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
IT
27/05/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/05/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
UK
27/05/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
27/05/2021 00:01 CBI service sector survey
US
27/05/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
27/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
27/05/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
